Wasatch County to hold public hearing on property tax increases

With proposed increases to property tax rates for 2022, the Wasatch County Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday during a special meeting.

Before approving the tax increases, the council will hold a Truth in Taxation meeting in the council chambers. That’s a process required by state law that gives the public a chance to comment before any county, city or school district increases taxes.

The proposed increases would bump up the county’s property tax revenues by about 2.5%. Taxes on a property worth $700,000 would go up by just under $20 a year. For a business property of the same value, the change is closer to $35.

Interim County Manager Dustin Grabau said the increased rates are projected to generate $380,000, which will pay for staff additions in the assessor’s office and IT department.

After the public hearing, the council’s expected to vote on the increases.

In a council meeting last week, County Assessor Todd Griffin said his office is expanding to address a backlog in appraisals. He said about 4,500 properties might be due for reappraisal, and he wants to get caught up on those by next May.

Also on the special meeting agenda is approval of the 2022 budget, which Grabau said he expects.

“We presented the budget with changes in previous meetings,” Grabau said. “They have not adopted it because the Truth in Taxation is a part of the budget. So, I think once they consider whether they are or are not going to approve the Truth in Taxation, then they can adopt a budget that reflects that. I expect them to approve the budget after considering the Truth in Taxation.”

Before the decision, there’ll also be a public hearing for people to comment on the budget.

The special meeting is Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Wasatch County Administration Building. That’s at 25 North Main Street in Heber City.

To attend the meeting via Zoom, visit wasatch.utah.gov.