New and familiar faces to hold Heber’s first council meeting of 2022

Heber City Council will have its first meeting of the year Tuesday evening.

It will be the first meeting for Mayor-elect Heidi Franco and Councilors-elect Scott Phillips and Yvonne Barney.

After their swearing-in ceremony, first on the agenda is a discussion of the roles of the mayor, councilors and city staff. That will include a review of city and state laws that determine how elected and non-elected officials in the city may exercise their powers. Franco, who put the review on the agenda, will make the presentation.

Councilors will also go over assignments to 19 boards around the city, Wasatch County and region. They serve local events, utilities, special service districts and state grant providers.

Two land annexations are up for discussion, but not final decisions.

The North Village Annexation would add 130 acres of land along U.S. Highway 40, just north of the land in the recently passed Highlands Annexation, into the city’s jurisdiction.

The new boundary would include the university campus extension. Proposals for apartments, townhomes and an assisted living facility there could expand the area with over 500 homes.

The much smaller DMJ annexation would still bring enough land into the city to build three multi-story commercial buildings.

In other development discussion, there’ll be an update on progress in the Jordanelle Ridge project.

Tuesday’s meeting is at 6 p.m. at Heber City Hall, 75 North Main Street. To attend via Zoom, visit heberut.gov.