© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Journalism When It Matters Most. Donate Now.
Wasatch County

New and familiar faces to hold Heber’s first council meeting of 2022

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published January 3, 2022 at 6:58 PM MST
Heidi Franco Heber City councilwoman mayor leadership class forum 10-21-2021
Ben Lasseter
/
KPCW
Heber City Councilwoman Heidi Franco speaks during a mayoral candidates' forum hosted by Heber City Leadership at City Hall on October 21.

Heber City Council will have its first meeting of the year Tuesday evening.

It will be the first meeting for Mayor-elect Heidi Franco and Councilors-elect Scott Phillips and Yvonne Barney.

After their swearing-in ceremony, first on the agenda is a discussion of the roles of the mayor, councilors and city staff. That will include a review of city and state laws that determine how elected and non-elected officials in the city may exercise their powers. Franco, who put the review on the agenda, will make the presentation.

Councilors will also go over assignments to 19 boards around the city, Wasatch County and region. They serve local events, utilities, special service districts and state grant providers.

Two land annexations are up for discussion, but not final decisions.

The North Village Annexation would add 130 acres of land along U.S. Highway 40, just north of the land in the recently passed Highlands Annexation, into the city’s jurisdiction.

The new boundary would include the university campus extension. Proposals for apartments, townhomes and an assisted living facility there could expand the area with over 500 homes.

The much smaller DMJ annexation would still bring enough land into the city to build three multi-story commercial buildings.

In other development discussion, there’ll be an update on progress in the Jordanelle Ridge project.

Tuesday’s meeting is at 6 p.m. at Heber City Hall, 75 North Main Street. To attend via Zoom, visit heberut.gov.

Wasatch County
Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
See stories by Ben Lasseter