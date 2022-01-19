Public can advise district on schools in Wasatch County

The school district’s Future Schools Project is gathering information about Wasatch County communities’ needs in schools. Future Schools is a 10-year master planning project to improve buildings and support school environments that benefit teachers and students.

Tuesday and Wednesday nights, there were feedback hearings at Midway and J. R Smith elementary schools. There, parents and other residents heard about the master plan. They also talked about how to better integrate schools into community life and upgrade or fund new buildings.

The meetings are being held by GSBS Architects, the consulting firm that will draft the eventual master plan reflecting the input.

Additional information meetings will be held Thursday at 5 p.m. at Heber Valley Elementary, and over Zoom Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Anyone can attend.

“Come to our meetings and give us the input,” said Kimberly Dickerson, school board member, “because we truly are here, as a board and as a district, to listen to what the community has to say. I would like to know if they’re concerned about smaller classrooms, how large a school should be, what kind of wellness issues they would like the schools to consider. Even aesthetics of a school, like what a building should feel like when a student walks in, when their child walks in. Is it welcoming? Is it welcoming for parents?”

For more information about the events and master plan, visit futureschoolsproject.com or the Wasatch County School District Facebook page.