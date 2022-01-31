Utah County couple rescued after getting stuck in snowmobile accident

The pair were in their 70s and on two snowmobiles near Squaw Creek in the Strawberry Reservoir area Thursday. Shortly before sundown, one of the riders went over a ditch, burying the nose of the snowmobile in snow. The paths to get out of the area were too steep to get out on foot or on one snowmobile.

After about four hours, around 9 p.m., a Search and Rescue helicopter and 13 crew members on snowmobiles arrived. Search and Rescue Captain Kam Kohler said the temperature was minus 12 degrees when they got there.

“If they had spent a good chunk the night, it would not have been good for them,” Kohler said.

He also credited them for calling to be rescued soon after getting stuck.

The helicopter took the riders to Heber Valley Hospital, where they warmed up and left shortly afterward.

