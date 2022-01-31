© 2022 KPCW

Utah County couple rescued after getting stuck in snowmobile accident

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published January 31, 2022 at 12:57 PM MST
SAR 1.jpg
Credit Wasatch County Search and Rescue
/
Wasatch County Search and Rescue crew members pull a snowmobile out of a ditch near Strawberry Reservoir.

A Utah County couple is safe and healthy after a Wasatch County Search and Rescue team found them stuck on a snowmobile outing late last week.

The pair were in their 70s and on two snowmobiles near Squaw Creek in the Strawberry Reservoir area Thursday. Shortly before sundown, one of the riders went over a ditch, burying the nose of the snowmobile in snow. The paths to get out of the area were too steep to get out on foot or on one snowmobile.

After about four hours, around 9 p.m., a Search and Rescue helicopter and 13 crew members on snowmobiles arrived. Search and Rescue Captain Kam Kohler said the temperature was minus 12 degrees when they got there.

“If they had spent a good chunk the night, it would not have been good for them,” Kohler said.

He also credited them for calling to be rescued soon after getting stuck.

The helicopter took the riders to Heber Valley Hospital, where they warmed up and left shortly afterward.

Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
