Incumbents, newcomers running in Wasatch County elections

In Wasatch County races, three council seats are up for election, as are the offices of the Wasatch County attorney, clerk and sheriff. The public will also vote on two school board seats in November.

The council seats are currently held by Marilyn Crittenden, Danny Goode and Jeff Wade. Goode and Wade said they won’t run for reelection. Crittenden hasn’t yet filed papers or responded to multiple requests about whether she’ll run again.

Meanwhile, Karl McMillan filed for county council seat F, currently occupied by Wade, and Kim Facer followed suit for Crittenden’s seat representing the county at large.

McMillan is currently an associate member of the Wasatch County Planning Commission. The seat he’s running for represents a large swath of eastern Wasatch County that includes Hideout.

Facer is a Midway resident with a background in finance and real estate.

Three incumbents - County Attorney Scott Sweat, County Clerk Joey Granger and Sheriff Jared Rigby - all filed for reelection.

For these races, local political parties choose who appears on the ballot.

School board races, however, are non-partisan.

Two incumbents are seeking reelection to the Wasatch County School District Board of Education. Those are Cory Holmes, representing the Heber North District, and Tyler Bluth in the Heber South District.

The filing window for the 2022 ballot lasts through Friday at 5 p.m. It’s a week earlier than was previously scheduled after legislation passed last month that moved the timing up. There’s a separate process to gather signatures to get on the ballot, which candidates must also do after filing their papers.