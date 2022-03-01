© 2022 KPCW

Wasatch County Council to hear update on new ski resort finances

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published March 1, 2022 at 6:13 PM MST
wasatch county administration building
Ben Lasseter
/
KPCW
The Wasatch County Council meeting will take place at the Wasatch County Administration Building at 25 North Main Street in Heber City.

The Wasatch County Council will get a much anticipated update on how the Mayflower Mountain Resort project could contribute to its tax base at Wednesday's regular meeting.

The meeting will focus on the ski resort being built above the Jordanelle Reservoir with oversight by the Utah Military Installation Development Authority. Mike Davis, the county liaison to MIDA and former county manager, and possibly a financial officer from the state agency, will present the information.

Davis says he’ll explain the long-term financial impact of the future resort, which is slated to include a half-dozen ski lifts, three hotels, 1,600 residential units and 250,000 square feet of commercial space.

“I think there’s a lot of questions of who’s paying for what’s happening, or who gets the money back, or so forth,” Davis says. “The council asks a lot of questions about this, but they don’t totally understand how the money flows, how municipal taxes come back, so it’s an attempt to clarify that a little better.”

Specific questions the council has asked pertain to when the county will receive increased tax revenues, as was promised in early planning stages of the project.

Davis says that’s still three or four years out. He says he’ll explain potential long-term tax benefits to taxpayers and the county’s general fund.

Also at the meeting, there’ll be a public hearing about county impact fees on new construction to fund public infrastructure, recreation facilities and public safety buildings. The hearing is legally required because the county is changing rates slightly in anticipation of population growth.

The meeting’s at 3 p.m. at the Wasatch County Administration Building, 25 North Main Street. To attend via Zoom, visit wasatch.utah.gov.

Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
