US Highway 40 begins lane closures set to last through fall

The construction, and 24-hour lane closures to accommodate it during weekdays, is scheduled to begin Monday and last into fall.

The Utah Department of Transportation says crews will replace concrete panels and resurface roads on two bridges crossing over the Provo River. The bridges are near the base of the hill north of Heber City and the River Road intersection. The resurfacing is intended to prolong the life of the road.

Credit UDOT / The Utah Department of Transportation released a map to show how the construction project will impact traffic on Highway 40 near the Jordanelle Reservoir starting as early as Monday.

In the first phase of the project, crews will build a construction area in the island of U.S. 40. In the next phase, which is scheduled to begin in April, all traffic will run on one side while crews resurface the other side.

UDOT says to expect construction workers to be out there Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Lane closures will remain in effect 24 hours a day. The construction timeline could change according to weather.

To contact the project team, email us40@utah.gov or call 800-292-3557. For a link to information on traffic conditions, visit udottraffic.utah.gov.

