Midway City Council to take up housing development rules, dogs at Town Square in Tuesday meeting

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published April 18, 2022 at 5:53 PM MDT
Midway Town Hall
Ben Lasseter
/
KPCW
The Midway Community Center and city offices, located adjacent to Midway Town Square, are located at 160 West Main Street.

The Midway City Council will take up rules about housing developments and dogs at Town Square at its meeting Tuesday.

Midway City staff and the council have spent months tweaking rules for planned unit developments, or subdivisions with specific density and zoning rules. That was part of the city’s focus during a six-month building moratorium that gave planners extra time to clean up city codes.

On Tuesday, the council’s scheduled to vote on an ordinance including some of those revisions.

A staff report says the ordinance intends in part to require more open space within the developments and limit building sizes.

Another focus of the meeting will be on a law prohibiting dogs at Town Square.

Midway’s known for attracting huge crowds to community celebrations like Swiss Days, which has brought out over 100,000 people in the past. The council will continue a conversation from September 2021 about enforcing the no-dogs rule at the next Swiss Days.

Last time the issue came up, Councilor Jeff Drury said local animal control personnel didn’t have the resources to enforce the rule. He also raised points about keeping the responsibility to enforce the rule out of the hands of event volunteers and having a dog-sitter present so dogs wouldn’t be left in hot vehicles.

The meeting will allow for public comments before action items.

It will take place at 6 p.m. at the Midway Community Center council chambers at 160 West Main Street. To attend the meeting online, visit midwayut.org.

Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
See stories by Ben Lasseter
