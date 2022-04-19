Heber City Council to consider new holiday, pride banners on Main Street, summer beer garden

The Heber City council is expecting to hear a proposal from a youth group to designate July 9 as “No Sides, Only Love Day.” The agenda says the goal is to establish a city-sponsored day of service and celebration of kindness in the Heber Valley. The group also wants to fly banners on Heber’s Main St. once again.

An announcement on the Wasatch Back LGBTQIA+ Coalition Facebook page says the banners would be sponsored by this group and Encircle, a nonprofit supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

This won’t be the council’s first time considering such a request. Heber City made national news headlines in 2020 after rainbow-colored banners that read “Pride in the Wasatch Back” sparked community controversy.

In other business, the council will discuss an amendment to the commercial building code to limit heights of future buildings.

The council is being asked whether it would support reducing the maximum number of stories in one part of the downtown from five to four, and from four to three in other areas.

The discussion follows the Heber City Planning Commission’s decision last week by a 4-1 vote to approve a five-story, 120-unit hotel on the south side of Main St. The planning commission was the final land-use authority for the project. If built, it would become the tallest building in Heber City.

The project has drawn criticism from many residents throughout the planning process.

The council on Tuesday will also consider an amendment to allow the Heber Market on Main to have a beer garden at each of the markets this summer. At a recent city council work meeting, a representative of Heber Valley Brewing Company asked the council to lift the restriction in city code that limits event organizers to holding only three beer garden events per year.

The council’s work meeting begins at 4 o’clock Tuesday afternoon ahead of the regular meeting at 6 located at Heber City Hall, 75 North Main Street. To attend via Zoom, visit heberut.gov.