Heber City Council to vote on public comments, week of kindness, annexation

First on the Heber City Council agenda is to revisit the plan to hold community service and awareness events the first week of June.

A group of LGBTQ+ youth presented the idea to the council on April 19. The youth shared emotional stories of being harassed and marginalized in the community. They also asked the city to hang gay pride flags on Main Street like it did in 2019 and 2020.

The council decided to plan the week of kindness with partial, but not exclusive, emphasis on the LGBTQ+ community. Council agreed to hang flags for that week, however no flag designs or details were determined.

The council will also decide new rules for public comment in meetings. Council members and Mayor Heidi Franco have debated ideas like limiting comments to emails and one designated comment period, as well as allowing the public up to 10 minutes to speak before any council vote.

Several land-use items are also on the agenda.

The DMJ development would bring commercial spaces and homes for about 60 people to an 8-acre area at the turnoff from State Route 32 toward the base of the Jordanelle Dam. The city will decide whether to annex the development as part of its plans to annex several properties in a cluster into Heber City limits near U.S. Highway 40.

The council will also consider an ordinance to limit building heights in certain types of commercial zones. At the last city council meeting two weeks ago, there was a discussion to reduce maximum heights by one story. That would mean a four-story limit in much of the downtown, as opposed to five stories, along with a three-story limit in other areas, as opposed to four.

If the council approves, the decision will go to the planning commission.

The regular meeting’s at 6 p.m. at City Hall. In a work meeting that begins at 4 p.m., the council will learn about major ongoing projects from the city engineering and planning departments.

The meeting starts at 6pm at Heber City Hall, which is located at 75 North Main Street. To view the full agenda or attend the meeting via Zoom, visit heberut.gov.

