Don't leave boat trailers in the street, say Heber City Police

Heber City has an ordinance against leaving unattached trailers parked on any streets for more than 72 hours.

“With spring here and summer coming, we’re starting to see a lot more camp trailers, boats, that type of thing parked on the streets,” said Jeremy Nelson, Heber City Police lieutenant. “So, just a reminder to be aware of the city ordinances and help us keep vehicles off the street.”

Along with trailers, the ordinance also applies to broken down cars.

Violators may receive parking tickets. If a vehicle is marked as abandoned or with a parking notice, it could be impounded.

Semi trucks are also prohibited from parking on Heber City neighborhood streets.

For a link to read the city ordinance in full, visit this link.

