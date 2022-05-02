© 2022 KPCW

Don't leave boat trailers in the street, say Heber City Police

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published May 2, 2022 at 2:11 PM MDT
Recreational boat on trailer stored on driveway of residential home. The cruiser is covered with a blue tarp tent for protection.
MichaelVi
/
Adobe Stock
Instead of city streets, trailers should be in off-street parking, according to a city ordinance.

As boating and camping season returns to the Wasatch Back, Heber City Police remind drivers that there are rules about where trailers can be parked.

Heber City has an ordinance against leaving unattached trailers parked on any streets for more than 72 hours.

“With spring here and summer coming, we’re starting to see a lot more camp trailers, boats, that type of thing parked on the streets,” said Jeremy Nelson, Heber City Police lieutenant. “So, just a reminder to be aware of the city ordinances and help us keep vehicles off the street.”

Along with trailers, the ordinance also applies to broken down cars.

Violators may receive parking tickets. If a vehicle is marked as abandoned or with a parking notice, it could be impounded.

Semi trucks are also prohibited from parking on Heber City neighborhood streets.

For a link to read the city ordinance in full, visit this link.

Wasatch County Heber City Police Department
Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
