Heber City Council to strategize Highway 40 developments, consider fiber internet

On Tuesday, the council will decide whether to enter a franchise agreement with Utah Broadband. That would allow the internet provider to lay fiber in order to provide internet throughout Heber City.

The company says the city could benefit from expanding its internet access options amid its rapid ongoing population growth. If approved, the city will enter into a 30-year agreement with the company, and more broadband options would become available for residents.

The council will also discuss a large swath of developments planned along U.S. Highway 40 north of the city. That’s the North Village Area, but should not be confused with the North Village Annexation, which is a similarly named pending project that would bring land into Heber City limits for development in that same area.

The North Village area projects are not scheduled to be voted on.

The council could vote to finalize what’s known as the DMJ annexation and development agreement. That would bring three buildings with commercial spaces and homes to an 8-acre area at the turnoff from State Route 32 toward the base of the Jordanelle Dam.

City planners will also ask the council how to balance commercial and residential building, plan for open space and manage density.

As part of that, the council will look ahead to the future of secondary education in the Heber Valley.

Planners will raise the concern that UVU needs more students to continue operating the Wasatch campus, and students need more housing to study there, according to a report accompanying the agenda. It also says Mountainland Technical College is interested in expanding into the city if enough student housing is available.

A work meeting begins at 4 p.m. ahead of the 6 p.m. regular meeting at Heber City Hall, 75 North Main Street. To attend via Zoom, or to view the full agenda, visit heberut.gov

