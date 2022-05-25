Wasatch teen practices kindness - and wins a brand-new car

It pays to be kind, in more ways than one. Judith Gandarilla, a Wasatch High School senior, won a brand-new Chevy Equinox last Tuesday as part of the school district’s Cool2Car car giveaway during an all-school assembly outside Wright-Tree Stadium in Heber City.

Throughout the year, with each kind act, students receive Cool2Care cards and monthly prizes are given away. 30 students who received the most cards are then eligible to win the biggest prize. Judith didn’t realize it at first, but the key she chose was the winner.

“So I was very shocked I was actually thinking it didn’t turn on until it turned on. It was such a shock like I was so amazed," she said. "I couldn’t believe, it was so impactful and what made me so much happier were all my friends running up to hug me. That made me feel so happy to see all those people supporting me.”

One of many generous and kind acts Judith would do each year is stay after school as a volunteer and help foreign students learn English. She says many teachers recognized her for that.

“Every time with teachers I’ve always been respectful with helping them pass out papers and getting to school on time," she said. "I think that helped me get those Cool2care cards. But yeah just doing good deeds really impacts everyone it has a positive impact and that’s what I strive for as a person.”

Judith, who was also honored in January of 2022 with the University of Utah’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Youth Leadership Award, says it’s her first car and she’s incredibly grateful to the Latham family of Latham Chevrolet for the generous contribution. She will be able to drive to college where she will study interpreting for three languages, English, Spanish and Japanese. She’s also wants to study Art.