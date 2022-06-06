Wasatch County seeks input on public transit at open house

The open house runs from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the senior center, which is located at 465 East 1200 South.

Wasatch County is starting a public engagement process to help determine whether it should provide buses and public transit shuttles for residents.

At Tuesday’s open house at the Wasatch County Senior Center, the county will present recent studies about potential bus routes and how to fund them. The studies explain options that could be provided by High Valley Transit, which operates free buses and microtransit shuttles in Summit County.

Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau said the county is considering microtransit and one bus route with several stops between Heber City and Park City.

“It's estimated to be about 40 minutes,” he said. “So, it's not going to be as fast as if you're driving a car, but I think the hope is that it's still an attractive option and fast enough, if someone were to commute to work in Park City, for instance. We have a strong demand for those types of services.”

Grabau said that route could make stops on Heber Main Street and at the Wasatch Commons apartments north of town, Jordanelle recreation area and Mayflower Resort.

It would cost an estimated $2 million to $8 million annually, depending on frequency. Buses would likely run from around 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. hourly or as often as every 15 minutes.

The service would be funded through new sales taxes. Grabau said county officials want to gauge public support for new sales taxes at the open house.

Timing is important, as the county faces a deadline at the end of the month to levy one portion of the tax to fund transit. But Grabau said that particular tax may not be necessary to move forward.