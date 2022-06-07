© 2022 KPCW

Man dies in second fatal ATV crash in one week in Heber City area

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published June 7, 2022 at 5:12 PM MDT
A man died after an ATV crash just outside Heber City last Friday. He was the second person to die in such an accident last week.

The 70-year-old Wasatch County man died after rolling over while driving a two-seater ATV in Independence Town.

According to a report from the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle appeared to have veered off the road, and the man wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

He was unresponsive when Wasatch County Sheriff’s deputies and emergency responders arrived and was pronounced dead later at the hospital.

The previous Monday, another man died on a Heber City neighborhood road after a single-vehicle ATV accident.

Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County.
