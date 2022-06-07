Man dies in second fatal ATV crash in one week in Heber City area

The 70-year-old Wasatch County man died after rolling over while driving a two-seater ATV in Independence Town.

According to a report from the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle appeared to have veered off the road, and the man wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

He was unresponsive when Wasatch County Sheriff’s deputies and emergency responders arrived and was pronounced dead later at the hospital.

The previous Monday, another man died on a Heber City neighborhood road after a single-vehicle ATV accident.