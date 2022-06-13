© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wasatch County

Heber City hosts second annual Adventure Fest

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published June 13, 2022 at 4:42 PM MDT
adventure fest.jpg
Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce
/
Attendees of Adventure Fest 2021 enjoy picnics and shopping from local vendors at Heber City Park.

Adventure Fest is returning to Heber City Main Street for a second year. It’s bringing a busy week of events throughout the Heber Valley over Father’s Day weekend.

Festivities in Heber City this week include races 1 to 100 miles in distance, group ATV and hot air balloon rides, and a big gathering of vendors. Plus, the season’s third Heber Market on Main and Concert in the Park is Thursday at 5 p.m.

On Friday, City Park will be full of tents and food trucks for Adventure Fest. Beginning at 5 p.m., local kids will be among them, selling goods in a children’s entrepreneurial market.

Also at 5, ATV riders are meeting at the Karl Malone dealerships for a sunset ride.

At 6 p.m., the adventures continue with tethered hot-air balloon rides by Park City’s Balloons Above company. Also at that time, The Studio will host Yoga in the Park.

Runners in the Main to Main 10K will head out at 7 p.m. from Heber City Park to Midway Main Street and back. Registration for that race closes Thursday. For those seeking a shorter run, the family-friendly 1-mile fun run begins at 7:15 p.m.

Friday’s events culminate with a glow stick dance party and live DJ from 8:15 to 10 p.m.

Perhaps the most adventurous event begins Saturday morning at 6 with the Valkyrie Relay Race. Teams of up to nine will run roads and trails, paddle, swim, and bike through a 100-mile course in the Heber Valley.

And to wrap up Adventure Fest, the Community Alliance for Main Street is holding a pancake breakfast at City Park from 8 to 10 a.m. Dads eat free.

Visit gohebervalley.com for more, including race registrations.

Wasatch County
Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
See stories by Ben Lasseter