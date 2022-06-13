Heber City hosts second annual Adventure Fest

Festivities in Heber City this week include races 1 to 100 miles in distance, group ATV and hot air balloon rides, and a big gathering of vendors. Plus, the season’s third Heber Market on Main and Concert in the Park is Thursday at 5 p.m.

On Friday, City Park will be full of tents and food trucks for Adventure Fest. Beginning at 5 p.m., local kids will be among them, selling goods in a children’s entrepreneurial market.

Also at 5, ATV riders are meeting at the Karl Malone dealerships for a sunset ride.

At 6 p.m., the adventures continue with tethered hot-air balloon rides by Park City’s Balloons Above company. Also at that time, The Studio will host Yoga in the Park.

Runners in the Main to Main 10K will head out at 7 p.m. from Heber City Park to Midway Main Street and back. Registration for that race closes Thursday. For those seeking a shorter run, the family-friendly 1-mile fun run begins at 7:15 p.m.

Friday’s events culminate with a glow stick dance party and live DJ from 8:15 to 10 p.m.

Perhaps the most adventurous event begins Saturday morning at 6 with the Valkyrie Relay Race. Teams of up to nine will run roads and trails, paddle, swim, and bike through a 100-mile course in the Heber Valley.

And to wrap up Adventure Fest, the Community Alliance for Main Street is holding a pancake breakfast at City Park from 8 to 10 a.m. Dads eat free.

Visit gohebervalley.com for more, including race registrations.