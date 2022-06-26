© 2022 KPCW

Man airlifted to hospital after head-on collision with 18-wheeler

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published June 26, 2022 at 4:08 PM MDT
honda vs. semi.jpg
Credit Wasatch Fire District
/
Law enforcement responders stand next to a Honda Civic that crashed into a semi truck head-on near Heber City.

A collision between a semi truck and sedan north of Heber City sent a man to the hospital Friday night.

Shortly before midnight on Friday, a Honda Civic crashed head-on into an 18-wheeler. Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Mike Alexander said the Civic was traveling toward Heber City when it crossed into the semi truck’s lane between the Utah Valley University extension and Wasatch Commons apartments.

The trooper said the Honda driver had to be extricated from the car, then airlifted to a hospital. The truck driver wasn’t injured. The trooper’s report said both drivers were male but didn’t include other specifics about their identities.

The accident also caused a fuel and oil leak. U.S. Highway 40 closed for two hours, then partially reopened for seven hours before opening completely. As of Sunday, UHP did not release how many gallons leaked.

Alexander said Utah Highway Patrol is investigating whether the Honda driver was impaired.

Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
