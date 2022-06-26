Man airlifted to hospital after head-on collision with 18-wheeler

Shortly before midnight on Friday, a Honda Civic crashed head-on into an 18-wheeler. Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Mike Alexander said the Civic was traveling toward Heber City when it crossed into the semi truck’s lane between the Utah Valley University extension and Wasatch Commons apartments.

The trooper said the Honda driver had to be extricated from the car, then airlifted to a hospital. The truck driver wasn’t injured. The trooper’s report said both drivers were male but didn’t include other specifics about their identities.

The accident also caused a fuel and oil leak. U.S. Highway 40 closed for two hours, then partially reopened for seven hours before opening completely. As of Sunday, UHP did not release how many gallons leaked.

Alexander said Utah Highway Patrol is investigating whether the Honda driver was impaired.