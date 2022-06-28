Public hearing on Wasatch County transit tax happens Wednesday

Wasatch County is considering expanding High Valley Transit into the Heber Valley and Jordanelle area. In a special session Wednesday, the council is scheduled to vote on whether to fund that service through a new tax. Before the vote takes place, the public will have a chance to weigh in during a public hearing.

A countywide transit sales tax would cost shoppers an extra 1/4 percent, or one penny for every $4 spent. Groceries and gas would be exempt. The county estimates the tax would generate $2.5 million annually, which could only be spent on public transit or roads.

High Valley Transit, which runs free buses and on-demand microtransit shuttles in Summit County, proposed a bus route from Park City to Heber City in April. The county presented options for transportation services it’s considering in an open house at the Wasatch County Senior Center earlier this month.

The county faces a deadline of this Thursday to decide whether to levy the tax it will vote on Wednesday.

It’s one of five sales tax options the council is considering. Two of those require voter approval.

The public hearing and vote are the only items on the special session agenda.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Wasatch County Administration Building, 25 North Main Street in Heber City.