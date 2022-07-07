Heber City pledges $56,000 toward downtown splash pad

The plan calls for a circular surface with 12 water fountains next to City Hall. In recent years, several groups including the inaugural class of the Heber City Leadership Academy have helped plan the project. Finalizing its funding is now the final step.

The project is estimated to cost $180,000, and planners required $120,000 entering the week. The Heber City Council unanimously pledged on Tuesday to contribute $56,000. The Leadership Academy and Community Alliance For Main Street plan to fundraise to cover the rest of the costs.

“I’d like to have [Heber City’s contribution] cover the cost to purchase the equipment and the engineering, as well as the contingency funds, to show that we’re committed to build it,” Councilmember Scott Phillips said. “You can take that to the public and say, ‘Hey, the city’s committed to this,’ and then fundraise.”

Besides the one-time donation to help build the splash pad, the council acknowledged it will take on about $3,000 a year in maintenance costs.

Representing the Heber City Leadership Academy, Paul Askins agreed to give the city any extra fundraised money that the project doesn’t require.

The project is to be built near the parking lot behind City Hall. Designs show it will use recycled water, and its fountains will only turn on when someone activates them by walking onto the surface. The water would be chemically treated the same way swimming pools are.

Askins guessed it would operate from June through August or September, but there isn’t an official timeline for when it will open yet.

He said the fundraisers will sell bricks with engraved names of donors, and he hoped other organizations would also help out.

The Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce has pledged $12,000 toward the project, which is part of the funding already secured.

Askins said the public can learn more about the project by coming to the Heber Valley Leadership Academy booth at the weekly Heber Market on Main each Thursday.