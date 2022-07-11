Heber Planning Commission holds public hearing on building uses in airport area

After hearing any comments people make, the planning commission’s scheduled to vote on how it handles potential storage facilities, day care centers and gas pumps built there.

Commission Chair Dennis Gunn said the hearing is not a reaction to specific requests in the airport area, which accounts for the vast majority of the Industrial-I and -II zones. Rather, the city is looking at its building rules around town piece-by-piece, and people can use public hearings to share ideas they may have about the future of the city.

“So we pretty well have a public hearing every planning commission meeting,” Gunn said. “That is an opportunity for you to come in and talk to the folks who are trying to make these difficult decisions on how to manage your community. That's what we want — we’d love to hear from you.”

Some proposed changes to the code would require large buildings, day care centers and storage sheds to obtain conditional use permits. Gunn said that gives the city more control over projects.

City officials like Airport Manager Travis Biggs have also asked residents to share ideas for potential businesses and attractions they’d like to see at the airport.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Heber City Hall, 75 North Main Street. To attend via Zoom, visit heberut.gov. Gunn invites people to email him comments at dgunn.heber@gmail.com.