Public helping with search for missing Grantsville man

Brian Hayes left his home in Grantsville for work last Friday, but never showed up. His wife, Lisa Hayes, said she contacted law enforcement when he didn’t come home Friday night.

His cell phone last pinged Friday morning just before 10 a.m. in Park City, from a tower she said covers a 32-mile radius and could have indicated he was driving through the area.

This week, Lisa Hayes has asked the community for help in searching for her husband in areas he liked to frequent, which include Mirror Lake and the canyons of the Uintas.

Brian Hayes is white, 46 years old, 5’ 10” and 350 pounds. He’s bald and has a full beard and tribal tattoos on both shoulders and a tattoo of a deer on his right calf. He was last seen wearing a polo shirt and jeans, and was driving a silver Ford F-250 with license plate number U266PR.

Lisa Hayes said she was organizing a search of remote areas fanning out and into the mountains from Heber Tuesday morning, from a home base at a relative’s home there. She said volunteers arrived throughout the morning and were assigned geographical areas to search based on their vehicle capabilities.

Heber police said Tuesday that they had not been contacted to assist. Wasatch Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Anyone who may have seen Brian Hayes or his truck is encouraged to call the Grantsville Police Department at 435-884-6881.