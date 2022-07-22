Highway 40 construction could last through the year

The construction that began in March and reduced traffic to one downhill lane and two uphill lanes next to Jordanelle Reservoir is expected to last until the end of the year. The original target end date was October, but it’s possible the work could last into 2023.

“It's too early to tell at this point,” said Geoff Dupaix, Utah Department of Transportation Region 3 senior communications manager. “We're keeping a close eye on that, and should some work have to be moved into next year, we will definitely let the public know. But for now, our goal is to get the bulk of all the concrete repair work and then the bridge deck work done this year.”

He said reasons for the delay include challenges in getting concrete. If variables like that push the project into 2023, the plan is to complete tasks that require lane closures first, in order to reopen roads as quickly as possible.

Two uphill lanes and one downhill are currently open on the west side of the highway while crews repair the bridge that passes over the Provo River on the east-side road near the entrance to the Heber Valley. After that bridge is completed, those traffic lanes will be moved to the completed east-side road to begin construction on the west side bridge.

At other sections along the highway, crews have periodically closed lanes on both sides to replace pavement stretches in 10-day stretches. The next single-lane closure begins Tuesday for traffic going uphill next to the Jordanelle Dam.

Dupaix encouraged anyone with questions to reach out to the project team at 800-292-3557 or us40@utah.gov, or to visit the project website at udotinput.utah.gov/us40improved.