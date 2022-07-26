Body of Brian Hayes of Grantsville found in community search

The search for 46-year-old Brian Hayes of Grantsville came to an end last Wednesday afternoon. Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby told KPCW Hayes’ body was found in the Silver Meadow area near Wolf Creek Campground. Rigby said no foul play is suspected but didn’t release further information about the circumstances of his death.

Grantsville police began the search after Hayes didn’t show up for work two Fridays ago. The Grantsville Police Department began looking for Hayes after his wife, Lisa Hayes, reported him missing that night.

His cell phone was last tracked within a 32-mile radius of a phone tower in Park City. She said her husband liked to visit places in the woods like Mirror Lake and the canyons of the Uintas.

She organized a search based out of a relative’s home in Heber City, which brought out Sheriff’s deputies, a Wasatch County Search and Rescue team, and family members.