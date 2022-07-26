© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wasatch County

Body of Brian Hayes of Grantsville found in community search

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published July 26, 2022 at 5:12 PM MDT
Brian Hayes3.jpg
Courtesy of the Hayes family
/
Brian Hayes

A Grantsville man was found dead in local mountains last week after a search with support from local law enforcement and community members.

The search for 46-year-old Brian Hayes of Grantsville came to an end last Wednesday afternoon. Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby told KPCW Hayes’ body was found in the Silver Meadow area near Wolf Creek Campground. Rigby said no foul play is suspected but didn’t release further information about the circumstances of his death.

Grantsville police began the search after Hayes didn’t show up for work two Fridays ago. The Grantsville Police Department began looking for Hayes after his wife, Lisa Hayes, reported him missing that night.

His cell phone was last tracked within a 32-mile radius of a phone tower in Park City. She said her husband liked to visit places in the woods like Mirror Lake and the canyons of the Uintas.

She organized a search based out of a relative’s home in Heber City, which brought out Sheriff’s deputies, a Wasatch County Search and Rescue team, and family members.

Wasatch County
Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
See stories by Ben Lasseter
Related Content