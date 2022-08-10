© 2022 KPCW

Brush fire burns near Heber City Wednesday afternoon

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published August 10, 2022 at 3:56 PM MDT
heber fire.jpg
Wasatch County Fire
A photo posted shortly befroe 4 p.m. Wednesday shows a fire burning south of Heber City.

A brush fire broke out just southwest of Heber City a little after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

When Wasatch County Fire crews responded to the fire at 3:15 p.m., it was estimated to be 1 to 5 acres in size. They reported it was caused by lightning.

The blaze began east of Duke Lane in Heber City, at a spot between downtown and Daniels Canyon.

Along with Wasatch County Fire crews, local public works machines were sent to help with the response. The public was asked to avoid the area, and police were present to keep the area clear.

No structures were under threat shortly before 4 p.m. A fire department employee told KPCW there were no buildings near enough to the blaze to cause concern, according to initial reports. But she said the burn area was on a hill where dry conditions could contribute to quick spreading.

KPCW will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Wasatch County
Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
See stories by Ben Lasseter