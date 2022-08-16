Wasatch County Council addresses taxes ahead of assessment appeals

Early in the meeting, Councilman Steve Farrell’s scheduled to lead a property tax discussion.

County Manager Dustin Grabau says he expects the council to focus on issues taxpayers face this year. Some residents have told KPCW they found sharp increases to their valuations compared to last year and plan to appeal to the board of equalizations.

The board of equalizations reviews cases of residents who disagree with their property valuations and file appeals. The council isn’t taking action on the issue, but Grabau says the discussion Wednesday could include exploring how the council could be more involved with the board’s process in the future.

The council will also hold several public hearings.

One will allow people to comment on a proposed residential sewer rate increase by the Twin Creeks Special Service District.

The increase would charge Twin Creeks customers an extra $14 a month, up from $33 to $47. District Manager Max Covey said that’s largely in response to its parent district, the Heber Valley Special Service District, increasing rates that same amount.

Two other public hearings address developers’ proposals to build subdivisions on county land. One would bring 123 new homes to the Center Creek area east of Heber. The other would add 37 units to Tuhaye, which are already planned for in the original development agreement.

After public hearings, the council can consider granting preliminary approval to those projects. That would allow developers to draft more thorough plans to bring back later.

The meeting begins Wednesday at 3 p.m., and public hearings begin at 6 p.m. The council meets at the Wasatch County Administration Building, 25 North Main Street in Heber City. To participate via Zoom, visit wasatch.utah.gov.