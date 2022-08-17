Heber Valley Clinic expansion will bring in more physicians

The Intermountain Heber Valley Clinic plans to double the size of its campus, and will break ground in October.

The current clinic is an extension of the Intermountain Hospital campus in southeastern Heber. According to its website, it’s home to 26 doctors.

Intermountain Heber Valley Hospital Administrator Si Hutt says it’ll create space for new surgeons, dermatologists, gastroenterologists and pain management specialists. He says gastroenterology patients in Heber in particular have difficulty making appointments quickly.

The expansion will also add a new specialty: sports medicine.

Hutt says not only the current demand, but anticipated future growth of about 1,000 residents a year makes the expansion critical.

“It's something we need to stay ahead of, I guess, with that number of people moving in,” he says. “Some of these specialties are a little behind, and so hopefully we can get those physicians in more quickly.”

The goal is to finish the new clinic by next spring, then refurbish the current facility by next summer.

Hutt says another Intermountain initiative is telehealth programs. That gives patients who need to speak to specialists more virtual options.

“Telehealth is something that we are trying to utilize as well to improve that access, not only to our local physicians, but also to sub specialists that are in Salt Lake too, so people don't have to drive,” Hutt says.

Visit intermountainhealthcare.org for more.