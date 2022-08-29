Heber City worker injured when trench collapses

A Heber City employee was airlifted to the hospital after he suffered a serious leg injury while working in a trench that collapsed on Saturday.

Heber City Manager Matt Brower said the worker’s a Wasatch County man in his mid-30s and. Brower says the injury was severe, but as of Monday afternoon the man was in stable condition and good spirits at the Utah Valley University Medical Center.

The construction crew was repairing a main water pipe in southwest Heber near 300 West 700 South when the trench collapsed. The worker was operating a saw, which was the official cause of injury. Further details weren’t released to the public.

The crew got the water running again but left the trench open to review how the accident happened.

Brower says the city reported the accident to the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration, known as OSHA.