Heber City worker injured when trench collapses

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published August 29, 2022 at 4:05 PM MDT
Heber downtown consturction accident 8-29-22.png
Google
/
The construction accident occurred near the Wasatch County Recreation Center in Heber.

A Heber City employee was airlifted to the hospital after he suffered a serious leg injury while working in a trench that collapsed on Saturday.

Heber City Manager Matt Brower said the worker’s a Wasatch County man in his mid-30s and. Brower says the injury was severe, but as of Monday afternoon the man was in stable condition and good spirits at the Utah Valley University Medical Center.

The construction crew was repairing a main water pipe in southwest Heber near 300 West 700 South when the trench collapsed. The worker was operating a saw, which was the official cause of injury. Further details weren’t released to the public.

The crew got the water running again but left the trench open to review how the accident happened.

Brower says the city reported the accident to the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration, known as OSHA.

Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County.
