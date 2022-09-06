© 2022 KPCW

Wasatch County Council to consider property assessment appeals

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published September 6, 2022 at 4:43 PM MDT
wasatch county administration building
Ben Lasseter
/
KPCW
The Wasatch County Council chambers are in the Wasatch County Administration Building at 25 North Main Street in Heber City.

Property taxes are back on the Wasatch County Council agenda.

The Wasatch County Council will meet as the Board of Equalization Wednesday. They’ll hear County Clerk Joey Granger present appeals people filed on their 2022 property valuations.

Acting as the board of equalization, the council will decide with the help of a property valuation specialist whether to lower the property values people appealed. Decisions will be made before tax bills are sent out in October.

This week, the council will only address property appeals that have already been filed. It will address others at a later meeting.

The deadline to file an assessment appeal to the clerk’s office is September 15 at 5 p.m.

Last month, the council voted to start future meetings at 4 p.m., rather than 3 p.m. The meeting Wednesday is at 4 p.m. at the Wasatch County Administration Building. Visit this link for the full agenda and how to attend the meeting via Zoom.

Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
