Wasatch County Council to consider property assessment appeals

The Wasatch County Council will meet as the Board of Equalization Wednesday. They’ll hear County Clerk Joey Granger present appeals people filed on their 2022 property valuations.

Acting as the board of equalization, the council will decide with the help of a property valuation specialist whether to lower the property values people appealed. Decisions will be made before tax bills are sent out in October.

This week, the council will only address property appeals that have already been filed. It will address others at a later meeting.

The deadline to file an assessment appeal to the clerk’s office is September 15 at 5 p.m.

Last month, the council voted to start future meetings at 4 p.m., rather than 3 p.m. The meeting Wednesday is at 4 p.m. at the Wasatch County Administration Building. Visit this link for the full agenda and how to attend the meeting via Zoom.

