9/11 Day of Service seeks volunteers this weekend

Service projects are taking place this weekend in Wasatch County to honor the memory of September 11.

“We're just giving back to the valley and doing various service projects to just help and keep our beautiful valley beautiful,” says Josh Hook, Heber Valley 9/11 Day of Service organizer.

Some of the projects involve lots of physical labor, like cleaning up the airport, parks and Deer Creek Reservoir, and clearing fire hazards around Daniel.

Others include making blankets for refugees and putting together hygiene and well-being kits.

The actual day of service is Saturday, which is the day before September 11. Hook says that’s because organizers anticipated many would be busy Sunday.

Most projects run from about 9 to 11 a.m., but some start as early as 8 a.m. To wrap up the day, people will gather for a closing ceremony and share personal experiences related to 9/11. That’s at Southfield Park at 5 p.m.

“Wherever you want to serve with these projects, sign up there,” Hook says. “We’re going to kind of look at it come [Saturday] and see what projects have none, what projects have a lot, and then just kind of distribute it there if we need to. We’re hoping that all of these projects will get a fairly decent amount of numbers to where we don’t have to do that, but we want to make sure that we’re taking care of all of these projects that we’ve signed up for.”

Organizations supporting the projects include faith groups, school councils, the Wasatch Parent Network, senior centers and the Wasatch Community Foundation.

Visit hebervalleyserves.org to sign up for a project or contact project organizers.