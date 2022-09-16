© 2022 KPCW

Neighborhood roads around Heber closing next week

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published September 16, 2022 at 12:10 PM MDT
southfield.jpg
Google Maps
A section of Southfield Road where a canal passes through on the west side of Heber City will close for three weeks.

Two well-trafficked roads in Heber City will close Monday.

Heber City Hall announced that drivers who use Southfield Road and Daniels Road will have to find detours for the next three weeks.

Construction development is requiring the closing of Southfield Road, which runs on the west side of Heber from Southfield Park to U.S. 189. The section that will shut down is between 650 South and 1100 South.

Construction crews are going to relocate a canal that passes through the area as part of the Kimball Villas development.

The city release says Country Meadows Estates and church on Southfield Road will still be accessible via Southfield Road.

South of downtown Heber, Daniels Road will also close until October 10.

One ongoing project along that road running north to south between U.S. 189 and U.S. 40 is construction of a roundabout. Another is a connector road between 1500 South and U.S. 40.

Heber City Executive Assistant Luke Searle says the road closure will help crews finish the work more quickly. They’re also renovating the school bus garage there.

The city says the timelines of the projects are subject to change, depending on weather or other construction delays.

Wasatch County
Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
See stories by Ben Lasseter