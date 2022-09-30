New Wasatch Fire chief could be named within months

Months after saying goodbye to Chief Ernie Giles after 24 years of service, Wasatch County is interviewing applicants and could have a new one before the end of the year.

Former Wasatch County Fire District Chief Ernie Giles retired this past April. During his 33-year career as a firefighter and chief, Wasatch Fire moved from a volunteer to full-time professional agency and added. emergency medical services.

Former Deputy Chief Eric Hales has served as interim chief since he stepped down. Now, Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau says 16 people have applied to take the reins, including two from within the department.

The job listing seeks candidates with at least five years of experience as a battalion chief or higher rank as well as a bachelor’s degree. It also says applicants should have experience in wildland and urban fires and be willing to live within an hour of driving time from a station or administrative offices.

The chief salary is advertised as $100,000 to $140,000.

Grabau said he expects a new chief to be named in November but that no announcements would be made about the hiring process until then.

The Wasatch County Fire Board will select the next chief.