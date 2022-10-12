New Wasatch County school board write-in candidate supports less spending

Allen Throndson says he may have started his campaign a little late in the game, but he’s doing so in reaction to a recent decision by the Wasatch County School District Board of Education.

The board voted in September to issue $150 million in bonds that don’t require voter approval to build a new high school in the next few years.

Because voters rejected funding a new high school a few years back, he says he wants to curb what he calls unchecked spending by the board.

“The school board has just seemed over the years to be dead-set on having a second high school,” he says. “What I'm being told is it all revolves around the athletics and not wanting to go into the higher categories, and keeping the school smaller. And so that's the reason that I'm running is that there seems to be just a total lack of regard for taxpayers’ money.”

According to the school district, the current high school is built for 1,800 students, but has 2,600 students enrolled this semester. Throndson says the school district should have pursued other options like expanding current facilities or holding classes year-round to address overcrowding.

In contrast to current board members’ unified message that it acts to serve students in the Heber Valley, Throndson says taxpayers are also stakeholders the board should represent. He says he would support teachers and school administration as well.

Throndson has lived in Heber City and Midway for eight years, and lived in northern Utah for about 30 years before that. He was born and raised in Iowa. He has step-grandchildren enrolled in the school district.

He works as an interior remodeling contractor. He served in the Air Force for eight years, which brought him to Hill Air Force Base, then worked as a pastor and school administrator for the next 20 years.

While he says he may not have the most traditional path to victory in the Heber North District seat, he’s running to win.

“It was kind of a late decision, obviously,” Throndson says. “I know it's an uphill battle. I just felt the need that there needed to be another voice on the school board.”