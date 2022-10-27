Heber Valley celebrates Halloween and Day of the Dead

After last year’s Halloween Fest brought out over 1,000 people, Heber City organizers hope to ride that success into another big showing this year. This year’s bash is Friday the 28th from 4 to 8 p.m.

According to Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dallin Koecher, businesses on Main Street will help throw this year’s block party again. Businesses will hand out candy to trick-or-treaters. As the evening progresses, people can gather around the city fire pit near vendor booths and food trucks. Main Street won’t close to traffic.

The Community Alliance for Main Street is also an organizer and sponsor.

Saturday morning, runners, walkers and anyone else who may wish to support the fight against sex trafficking are invited to a silent auction and 5K race.

It’s the third year of the event benefiting the Operation Underground Railroad nonprofit in Heber. Local businesses have donated gift baskets and gift cards. Donations are encouraged but not required, and they can be made with cash or via Venmo. Prizes for the best Halloween costume are up for grabs.

No pre-registration or entry fee is required to run or walk. More information about Operation Underground Railroad can be found using this link .

The celebrations don’t end there. Next week, the Wasatch Latino Coalition will hold its first Dia de los Muertos “Ofrenda” contest. The student, teacher or parent with the best “offering,” or altar, commemorating the Day of the Dead wins $250. Second place takes $100, and third place $50.

According to organizer Yuri Jenson, Artes de Mexico en Utah and Wasatch Behavioral Health are sponsors. Money raised for the event will also help fund future school events.

Jenson said the goal of the event is to “promote Latino family traditions and cultural awareness” in schools.

Any teacher, student or parent can enter an ofrenda into the contest by contacting their school’s family liaison, or Jenson at chair@wasatchlatinocoalition.org.