Community Thanksgiving dinner welcomes 500 for holiday feast

The Thanksgiving dinner Saturday evening will prepare food for 500 people, give away winter clothes and bikes, and host Cowboy Poetry artists.

Wasatch Community Foundation Chair Tom Fowler said he’s glad to bring the event back after canceling the past two years over COVID-19 concerns.

“It was really growing to be a major event within the valley. We serve a lot of families that may or may not have the opportunity to have a good Thanksgiving dinner. The goal here is to make it a really nice celebration for the valley for Thanksgiving.”

He said over 90% of attendees won’t pay for the dinners. Groups like the Wasatch Latino Coalition have distributed meal tickets. But Fowler said anyone else who shows up can eat, as long as there’s food left to serve. They’ll be invited to make donations if they choose.

The event will also include a giveaway from a clothing drive collecting coats, hats and other winter wear. The Heber Valley Rotary Club and Wasatch High Interact Club will stop gathering items Thursday.

Fowler said there will also be a free raffle giving away 15 children’s bikes.

Attendees can visit booths for Heber City Police, the local hospital and other community leaders.

The dinner will also come with music by Heber Valley Cowboy Poetry bands.

The dinner is Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Middle School, 800 School House Way in Heber City. Fowler said people are encouraged to come and go.

