Wasatch County School District board meets Thursday

The Wasatch County School District Board of Education’s Thursday meeting is the first since the election, when incumbent Board Vice President Tyler Bluth and member Cory Holmes secured new terms.

After a 20-minute public comment period, the board will review and vote on whether to approve its policy for what books, web searches and other materials are allowed. A draft of the policy identifies relevance, age appropriateness and educational value as factors.

The board could also approve buying cars for drivers education and the tech department.

The meeting’s Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Wasatch Education Center, 101 East 200 North in Heber City. A link to the meeting agenda and instructions for attending online can be found here.