Farm protections, elected officials’ salaries on Wasatch County Council agenda

This December is the last month that Marilyn Crittenden, Danny Goode and Jeff Wade will serve on the Wasatch County Council, and they’ll be busy.

On Wednesday, the council is set to vote on a proposed ordinance that would allow farmers to seek a special designation for their land. The ordinance would create an oversight committee that could label some land “agriculture protection areas.”

State officials say that might enable landowners to resist eminent domain if the Utah Department of Transportation wants their land for projects such as the Highway 40 bypass around downtown Heber.

Also, included in the 2023 budget that the council may adopt, elected officials could receive 7% pay raises to address cost of living increases. The council, attorney, recorder, surveyor, clark/auditor, treasurer, assessor, sheriff and county manager would receive the raises.

A public hearing is scheduled before the budget vote.

The council will also consider an agreement to allow Park City Police to have jurisdiction over Park City-owned property in Wasatch County. That includes the Bonanza Flats Conservation Area and part the of St. Regis.

After Wednesday, the current council will have two more meetings: December 14 and December 21. In January, Luke Searle, Erik Rowland and Karl McMillan will be sworn in to replace the outgoing council members.

The meeting Wednesday is at 4 p.m. at the Wasatch County Administration Building, 25 North Main Street in Heber City.

A link to the agenda and how to attend the meeting via Zoom is available here.