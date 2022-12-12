New Wasatch Fire chief ‘up for the task’ of filling big shoes

Wasatch Fire Chief Eric Hales served as interim chief after former Chief Ernie Giles retired in May after 24 years. Hales was named the permanent leader of the department six months later in November.

“It is a daunting task to try to follow in the footsteps,” Hales says, “and whether it's putting on the boots or wearing the old cowboy hat of Ernie Giles, he has left this organization in a great place. I'm up for the task, and I'm just looking forward to moving forward.”

Hales started with Wasatch County Fire after decades with Park City, Draper and Salt Lake County fire districts. He worked in ambulances, fought fires and was a battalion chief in Park City until he left in 2018.

He says after nearly three years with Wasatch Fire, the values of his employees are what he loves most about the district he now leads.

“It's their sense of pride and their sense of their community and how important maintaining their community and serving their friends and neighbors is to them,” he says. “They have a work ethic that's second to none, and I've been impressed from the first day I got here.”

Now, as chief in Wasatch County, he wants to grow his district’s reach to match the needs of one of the state’s fastest growing areas.

That includes building a new fire station in Heber City that will become central headquarters just south of Wasatch High School. It’s scheduled for construction in spring 2023 and to open in fall 2024.

By then, Hales hopes to increase the number of emergency responders at any given time from about 11 to 17.

Another station could be built in Hideout, then another one in Heber City over the next decade, but those plans aren’t final. Wasatch Fire is also considering a station in the Victory Ranch area along State Route 32.

Hales says he’ll also prioritize enhancing EMS services and public engagement, especially in urban areas near wildfire-prone land.

“To help the citizens better prepare, but also avoid any mishaps, we want to do what we can to reach out and teach them about fire safety, the importance of checking their smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, as well as maintaining their yards.”

Hales oversees 71 employees, including 43 who work full-time. Beneath him in the chain of command, Jason Provost is the assistant chief in charge of operations. The two other assistant chiefs are Clint Neerings, who is also the fire marshal, and Claire Provost, who oversees EMS and logistics.

Hales says he’s here for the foreseeable future, especially if Utah hosts another Olympics.

“I was involved in the planning and operations of 2002 Olympics,” he says. “If that puts any timeframe on that, if we get the Olympics, I'll stay through these Olympics.”

Organizers of Utah’s bid for the Olympics have said they hope to bring the games back to Salt Lake City and surrounding areas in 2030 or 2034.