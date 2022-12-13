Wasatch County Council votes to finalize RAP Tax

After the recreation, arts and parks tax passed overwhelmingly in Wasatch County in November, the next step is for Wasatch County Council to make it official on Wednesday.

The RAP Tax is a sales tax of one-tenth of a percent that will generate money for Heber City, Midway and Wasatch County governments to spend on trails, arts and parks.

Another detail the council’s scheduled to finalize is how to share the money with Heber City and Midway. The proposal is an interlocal agreement in which governments divide revenues proportionally to population. That means more money going to areas with more residents.

Under that plan, 48% of the money collected would go to Heber City, 34% to Wasatch County and 17% to Midway. The Heber City Council approved that interlocal agreement last week.

The council will also consider an amendment to a plan with the state about where to build a traffic light on U.S. Highway 40 north of downtown Heber. It would change the planned location from College Avenue to University Avenue. Both roads lead into the Utah Valley University Wasatch Campus.

It’s the second-to-last council meeting for Marilyn Crittenden, Danny Goode and Jeff Wade.

After Wednesday, the current council will also meet December 21. In January, Luke Searle, Erik Rowland and Karl McMillan will be sworn in to replace the outgoing council members.

The meeting Wednesday is at 4 p.m. at the Wasatch County Administration Building, 25 North Main Street in Heber City.