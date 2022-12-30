Wasatch County resort gets $48 million loan

The developer for Black Rock Mountain Resort announced it closed a deal for $48 million in funding for a venue designed for vacations, recreation and entertainment. It’s located just north of the Jordanelle Reservoir and Hideout along U.S. Highway 248.

Many of the total planned 250 hotel rooms are open, as are a restaurant and bar. A representative at the hotel said in 2023, the resort hopes to open all of those rooms and 30,000 square feet of commercial space.

An NHL-sized hockey arena and event center is also planned. When it’s not hosting hockey games, it will accommodate different flooring for other events, such as concerts.

The Utah Outliers hockey team, currently based in West Valley, will play there. Last year, the Outliers won the U.S. Premier Hockey League Mountain Division championship.

The event center will include a 12,000-square-foot, three-story fitness facility.

Financial services firm D.A. Davidson has locations in 28 states. It secured Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy funding for the project. That’s a type of loan reserved for projects with renewable energy components.

The company said in a release that when the ice in its arena refreezes, it will generate energy to power several venues on site.