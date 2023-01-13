Snowmobilers stuck in deep snow rescued in Wasatch County

The SAR team got a call about stranded snowmobilers Thursday just before 6 p.m.

The 50-year-old and 30-year-old riders were in a Nobletts Creek-area canyon with “very deep snow.” After some difficulty finding a safe way into the canyon, the SAR crew found the pair and safely returned them to the trailhead.

Neither of the snowmobilers were injured and left “in great condition," Wasatch County SAR said.

In a recent interview with KPCW, Wasatch County Search and Rescue Captain Kam Kohler said people should never go to remote areas alone and they should always tell someone who stays behind precisely where they’ll be.

He also said snowmobilers should have avalanche gear such as airbags and beacons, and they should be properly trained.

