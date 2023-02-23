© 2023 KPCW

Midway Ice Castles to close after longest season yet

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published February 23, 2023 at 1:06 PM MST
The popular Ice Castles in Midway will close this weekend after its longest season ever.

The towering icicles, tunnels, fountains and lights exhibit near Soldier Hollow closes Saturday.

The Utah-based company, Ice Castles, LLC, credit this year’s cold temperatures for allowing the earliest opening date, Dec. 21, and longest season ever. The company said while a typical season lasts four to six weeks in Midway, this season will be 10 weeks.

Over 100,000 visitors have gone through the frozen attraction, bringing tourism dollars to the area. Dairy Keen co-owner Jan Olpin recently told KPCW her restaurant and other businesses in Heber City saw an uptick in customers when the Ice Castles opened.

Tickets are on sale for the remaining open dates on the Ice Castles website.

Wasatch County
Ben Lasseter
KPCW Reporter
Ben Lasseter
