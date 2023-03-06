© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wasatch County

Wasatch County school board meets Tuesday, could get money from Juul lawsuit

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published March 6, 2023 at 5:15 PM MST
wasatch county school district education center
Wasatch School District
/
The Wasatch County School District Board of Education meets at the Wasatch Education Center in Heber.

The Wasatch County Board of Education holds its monthly meeting Tuesday afternoon.

At the beginning of the meeting, there will be a celebration for Rocky Mountain Middle School teacher Garrett Jones, the Wasatch High School State Champion Wrestling Team, and its coach, Wade Discher.

The board of education could then approve next year’s school calendar. According to a proposal, the first day of school would be August 15 for grades 1-9, and August 16 for grades 10-12. The last day of school would fall on May 24, 2024.

There will also be a public comment portion over next school year’s fees, from AP classes to athletics and band. A link to all programs and their associated costs can be found here.

The board also may agree to a settlement with Juul Labs, the e-cigarette manufacturer. Last year Juul agreed to pay over $400 million to settle a lawsuit with dozens of states, which alleged that the company marketed its product to minors and minimized its health risks.

The settlement is being weighted by state population, meaning more money for states with more children. Utah as a whole is receiving $9 million, with Wasatch County getting a little over $130,000.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at the Wasatch Education Center. People can watch live on Youtube.

Tags
Wasatch County Wasatch County School District
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta