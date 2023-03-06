Wasatch County school board meets Tuesday, could get money from Juul lawsuit

At the beginning of the meeting, there will be a celebration for Rocky Mountain Middle School teacher Garrett Jones, the Wasatch High School State Champion Wrestling Team, and its coach, Wade Discher.

The board of education could then approve next year’s school calendar. According to a proposal, the first day of school would be August 15 for grades 1-9, and August 16 for grades 10-12. The last day of school would fall on May 24, 2024.

There will also be a public comment portion over next school year’s fees, from AP classes to athletics and band. A link to all programs and their associated costs can be found here .

The board also may agree to a settlement with Juul Labs, the e-cigarette manufacturer. Last year Juul agreed to pay over $400 million to settle a lawsuit with dozens of states, which alleged that the company marketed its product to minors and minimized its health risks.

The settlement is being weighted by state population, meaning more money for states with more children. Utah as a whole is receiving $9 million, with Wasatch County getting a little over $130,000.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at the Wasatch Education Center. People can watch live on Youtube.