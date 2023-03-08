Heber Valley Chamber hosts networking opportunities this spring

Dallin Koecher is executive director of the Heber Valley Chamber Bureau. He said this month’s chamber lunch on March 21 is purely a networking event. And he said the chamber is planning something extra for the day.

He said the chamber wants people to write down something unique about themselves when they register to attend. Those personal tidbits will be turned into a parlor game during the lunch.

“When you get there, you get this bingo card that says 'I climbed Mount Everest,' you got to find the person who climbed Mount Everest and go around and talk to him and all these different ways for us to create some interaction for folks,” he said. “Sometimes, if you're like me, I get a little nervous at those networking events, so it's nice to have a reason to talk to people in a way to break the ice.”

The Heber Valley Chamber luncheon is $12 for chamber members and $15 for non-chamber members at the UVU Wasatch Campus in Heber City from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Koecher said another community event that’s been years in the making is right around the corner. It’s called the Ask Heber Valley Community Expo. It is April 22 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Wasatch County Recreation Center in Heber City. The event will include over 70 vendors from businesses ranging from food to home décor.

“We hear a lot that, like, I just didn't know who was here,” he said. “We're trying to shorten that gap, provide ways for people to get to know local businesses and provide, and these businesses provide, some fun deals at the show.”

Admission is free and the first 300 attendees get a swag bag.