Jason Watt named Wasatch County schools business administrator

The Wasatch County school board unanimously selected Watt to take over the school district’s finances when Keith Johansen retires in September. It’s one of two positions the board hires; the only other is the superintendent.

During Johansen’s nearly three decades as business administrator, the district’s budget grew to an estimated $135 million for fiscal year 2023. The budget multiplied by 10 — up from $13.5 million — during his 28 years, the longest tenure of any business administrator at the district.

Watt, who is currently director of career and technical education and student services, has worked for the district for 25 years. He has managed the CTE and student services budgets for 11 years.

He began as a counselor at Wasatch High School and Wasatch Mountain Junior High before he became assistant principal and athletic director at the high school.

The board selected Watt over two other candidates, one also an internal applicant and the other external.

Board President Tom Hansen and Superintendent Paul Sweat commended Watt’s consistency, reliability and collaboration and said his experience at the district helped him secure the job.

Watt said he looks forward to his new role and praised his colleagues.

“I love Wasatch County School District, and I’m proud to have been an integral part of the work of transforming this district from a small, rural district to one looked to by state and national educators as a leader in many important 21st-Century initiatives,” he said.

Watt is originally from Pingree, Idaho. He and his wife Christy have five children, all of whom attended or are attending Wasatch County School District schools.

Watt graduated from BYU with a bachelor’s degree in psychology, and later a master’s in counseling and school psychology. He also has a master’s of education from the University of Utah and a doctorate in curriculum and instruction from Utah State University.

The Wasatch County School District enrolls roughly 7,500 students. As of spring semester 2023, 2,537 of those attend Wasatch High School.

Construction of the county’s second high school is scheduled to begin this spring. While the original plan was to open it for the fall 2025 semester, the district now plans to open it for the fall 2026 semester due to a construction timeline delay.