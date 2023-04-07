Summer recreation near Midway starts after spring thaw

Cross-country ski trails close at Wasatch Mountain State Park Friday at 5 p.m. and closed earlier this week at Soldier Hollow on Monday. Tubing at Soldier Hollow ended the final day of March.

The venues expect to open summer attractions in May, but exact dates depend on weather.

The Soldier Hollow Golf Course at Wasatch Mountain State Park could be ready for people as early as May 1. An employee there said it could happen sooner or later than that, and the best way to stay up to date is to call or check the park’s website later in April.

The state park also asks for volunteer fishing instructors to teach young anglers ages 6 to 13. Experience is not required, according to the park website. Those lessons begin in June and. A contact in charge of sign-ups is available in the web version of this report at kpcw.org.

Soldier Hollow staff expect to open mountain bike trails in mid-May but don’t have a specific date yet. The popular annual Soldier Hollow Bike Festival is scheduled May 5-7 and expects to draw international racers.

Anyone interested in participating who won’t be on a bike can volunteer to help run the event.

Soldier Hollow summer camps begin in mid-June.

More information about Wasatch Mountain State Park is available here, and the Soldier Hollow website is here.

