© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here.
Wasatch County

Summer recreation near Midway starts after spring thaw

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published April 7, 2023 at 2:33 PM MDT
wasatch mountain state park ski close.jpg
Wasatch Mountain State Park
Wasatch Mountain State Park's grounds are still snowy as the park closes ski trails. With the snow expected to thaw soon, attractions such as the golf course could open within a month if Mother Nature cooperates.

As temperatures rise and Heber Valley recreation spots wrap up winter activities, summer fun is getting closer.

Cross-country ski trails close at Wasatch Mountain State Park Friday at 5 p.m. and closed earlier this week at Soldier Hollow on Monday. Tubing at Soldier Hollow ended the final day of March.

The venues expect to open summer attractions in May, but exact dates depend on weather.

The Soldier Hollow Golf Course at Wasatch Mountain State Park could be ready for people as early as May 1. An employee there said it could happen sooner or later than that, and the best way to stay up to date is to call or check the park’s website later in April.

The state park also asks for volunteer fishing instructors to teach young anglers ages 6 to 13. Experience is not required, according to the park website. Those lessons begin in June and. A contact in charge of sign-ups is available in the web version of this report at kpcw.org.

Soldier Hollow staff expect to open mountain bike trails in mid-May but don’t have a specific date yet. The popular annual Soldier Hollow Bike Festival is scheduled May 5-7 and expects to draw international racers.

Anyone interested in participating who won’t be on a bike can volunteer to help run the event.

Soldier Hollow summer camps begin in mid-June.

More information about Wasatch Mountain State Park is available here, and the Soldier Hollow website is here.

Wasatch County
Ben Lasseter
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Ben Lasseter