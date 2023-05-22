© 2023 KPCW

🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
Wasatch County

Flash flood warning issued for Wasatch County's Dollar Ridge

KPCW | By Rob Winder
Published May 22, 2023 at 3:12 PM MDT
The road to Strawberry Reservoir Visitor's Center was flooded on Monday, May 15, 2023. Brenda Bushnell, a spokesperson for the Heber-Kamas District of the U.S. Forest Service, said the waters were receded as of Wednesday, May 17. The risk for further flooding is far from over, however. “Our-mid level snow is really starting to melt, but the upper snow has still to come off. So we're still going to be dealing with it for a little while,” Bushnell said.
U.S Forest Service
/
Facebook
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the Dollar Ridge burn scar in southeastern Wasatch County.

Thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the burn scar will cause a debris flow through the Strawberry River. It is expected to impact the river from Strawberry Reservoir to Starvation Reservoir.

The weather service is urging everyone in the area to take action to ensure their safety.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is confirmed.

Rob Winder
See stories by Rob Winder