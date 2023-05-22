Flash flood warning issued for Wasatch County's Dollar Ridge
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the Dollar Ridge burn scar in southeastern Wasatch County.
Thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the burn scar will cause a debris flow through the Strawberry River. It is expected to impact the river from Strawberry Reservoir to Starvation Reservoir.
The weather service is urging everyone in the area to take action to ensure their safety.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is confirmed.
Flash Flood Warning including Duchesne County, UT, Wasatch County, UT until 5:15 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/XgNvTMnb2I— NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) May 22, 2023