Daytime lane closures on U.S. 40, I-84 bridges to slow Wasatch Back traffic

I-80 Bridges Improved - Echo and Wanship

As part of the Utah Department of Transportation's I-80 Bridges Improved project, crews will complete work on the eastbound and westbound I-84 bridges at Echo (milepost 119) in Summit County.

The project team will work on the I-84 bridges over Echo Frontage Road starting as early as Tuesday, May 30. Work on the I-84 bridges includes removing and replacing the top layer of pavement on the bridge decks.

Drivers can expect the following:



Daytime work (6 a.m. to 7 p.m.) Monday through Saturday

Reduced speed limit

Traffic restrictions in place 24/7

Minor traffic delays

Construction is expected to continue through mid-June 2023.

U.S. Route 40 - State Route 248 to Wasatch County Line

On the portion of U.S. 40 from state Route 248 to the Summit/Wasatch County line, single lane closures will be in place in both directions Tuesday, May 30, to Saturday, June 3 from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. for concrete grinding operations.

Utah Department of Transportation spokesperson Kylar Sharp said drivers on that stretch of road should plan on an additional 10 to 15 minutes of travel time.

“We ask drivers to be patient, as there is work going on in the area, but also be safe,” he said.

U.S. 40 Improved - Provo River Bridge to Summit County Line

In Wasatch County , eastbound U.S. 40 remains reduced to one lane for part of the road between Mayflower and U.S. Road 32.

UDOT spokesperson Geoff Dupaix said construction on that project was originally supposed to be completed last year, but was delayed due to supply chain issues.

“We had to come back this year to finish replacing the bridge deck in the eastbound, or downhill, direction, as well as several panels in that same direction,” Dupaix said.

UDOT said work on the Summit County portion could wrap up by late July, weather permitting. Work on the Wasatch County portion is expected to finish in late August.

