Wasatch County

Heber City's Market on Main returns this week

KPCW | By Rob Winder
Published June 1, 2023 at 12:12 PM MDT
A rainbow graces the Heber City Market on Main,
Lindy Reioux / Heber Market on Main
/
Facebook
A rainbow graces the Heber City Market on Main, July 28, 2022. In 2023, the weekly summertime farmer's market will take place each Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., June 1 to Aug. 17.

Summer is here and that means the return of Heber City’s weekly Market on Main. This is the 25th season of the summertime farmer’s market, which will be each Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Visitors to the market can enjoy local food, drink and shopping, as well as live music.

Each event will include a free concert that runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. The featured act opening night will be Chatham Rabbits, an Americana duo out of North Carolina. Local bluegrass act West Road will also perform, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The city is changing the layout of the market this year in an effort to improve traffic flow, accommodate larger crowds and make the event more accessible for strollers and wheelchairs.

The Market on Main will be at Main Street Park at 200 South Main Street in Heber City. It will run from June 1 through Aug. 17.

Wasatch County
Rob Winder
KPCW Reporter
