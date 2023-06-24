© 2023 KPCW

Ross Creek Trailhead to reopen in July with beach

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published June 24, 2023 at 11:35 AM MDT
The Ross Creek Trailhead is located near the northern edge of the Jordanelle Reservoir.
Rob Winder
/
KPCW
The Ross Creek Trailhead is located near the northern edge of the Jordanelle Reservoir.

A trail construction project near the northern tip of the Jordanelle Reservoir is taking longer than expected. Now park managers say it will reopen soon with new amenities.

The Ross Creek Trailhead, off U.S. Highway 248 near Hideout, closed for a renovation in November 2022.

A park representative said, as with many construction projects after the record-breaking winter, spring progress has been slower than expected. Now, it’s projected to open in mid-July, months after the original goal of Memorial Day.

When it opens, the park will hold a ceremony to introduce the new features. Utah Division of State Parks spokesperson Devan Chavez called them “pretty awesome” — a new sand beach, restrooms, cabanas and an entrance station.

Chavez didn’t provide an exact opening date.

More information about Jordanelle State Park and its current conditions is available on the state park website.

Wasatch County
Ben Lasseter
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Ben Lasseter