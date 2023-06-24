Ross Creek Trailhead to reopen in July with beach

The Ross Creek Trailhead, off U.S. Highway 248 near Hideout, closed for a renovation in November 2022.

A park representative said, as with many construction projects after the record-breaking winter, spring progress has been slower than expected. Now, it’s projected to open in mid-July, months after the original goal of Memorial Day.

When it opens, the park will hold a ceremony to introduce the new features. Utah Division of State Parks spokesperson Devan Chavez called them “pretty awesome” — a new sand beach, restrooms, cabanas and an entrance station.

Chavez didn’t provide an exact opening date.

More information about Jordanelle State Park and its current conditions is available on the state park website.