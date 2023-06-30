Developers seek update to approval process in Wasatch County

County code requires those notices to be posted in the local newspaper 14 days in advance. Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau told KPCW that, in practice, that actually translates into three weeks, given the process of submitting those notices to the paper. That results in missed deadlines for developers, who then have to wait another month for their project to go before the commission.

"Some of our development partners get frustrated when they miss a deadline," he said.

To alleviate that frustration, the proposed change would shorten the timeframe from 14 days to seven. But the ordinance would still exceed what the state requires, Grabau said.

"The state code does not require us to post it in the paper at all," he said. "We still feel like there is value in our posting our notices in the newspaper, just for the community transparency."

In speaking to the county council at the June 21 council meeting, Deputy County Attorney Jon Woodard concurred.

"One of the things that I often hear when somebody wants to challenge an ordinance is, ‘We didn't hear about this, and we were supposed to,’" he said.

"They seem to think we've got the secret agendas, no matter how many ways we publish it. But when you can wave a newspaper in front of them and say, ‘We put this in the paper, there's no way we were trying to hide this,’ it’s got a lot of weight."

Grabau told KPCW the proposal would likely come before the county council for a second reading at the council’s next meeting on July 5.